Campus Conversations kicks off with Athletic Director Jim Knowlton

Campus Conversations return this week with the first of a semester-long series of public talks with key UC Berkeley leaders. The line-up for this fall offers updates on the budget, athletics and future of UC Berkeley. Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to ask questions.

This Thursday, new Athletic Director Jim Knowlton will kick off the falls series with a talk about vision for Berkeley’s athletic program, his first few months on the job and the relationship between athletics and academics. The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in Alumni House. A Cal ID will be required to enter, and light refreshments will be provided.

In October, Cathy Koshland, the vice chancellor for undergraduate education, and Fiona Doyle, the vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate division, will explain how they think a UC Berkeley education needs to change to meet the demands of the 21st century. And later in the semester Randy Katz, the vice chancellor for research, Julie Hooper, the vice chancellor for university development and alumni relations, and Chancellor Carol Christ will take questions.

The Fall 2018 series follows a similar schedule of conversations last spring featuring campus CFO Rosemarie Rae, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos, Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher and Chancellor Christ. A video archive of those talks is available online.