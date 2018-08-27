On Sept. 10, a ceremony to honor those lost over the past year

With music, solemn words and white doves, the campus will hold its annual memorial for those lost over the last year on Monday, Sept. 10, at noon.

The memorial, held each year at the flagpole west of California Hall, will recognize faculty, staff, students, post- doctorates, visiting scholars and emeriti. Chancellor Christ will make brief remarks , and the names of those being remembered will be read. The ceremony will conclude with the placement of personal tokens at the memorial site. The entire campus community and the public are invited, and are welcome to bring a flower, ribbon or other memento.

The names of those to be remembered this year can be read on the website linked below. If a person has been inadvertently omitted, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu.

The names of people remembered at last fall’s ceremony are listed here.