Color-shifting lizard shows how a new environment alters your genes

Chameleons aren’t the only lizards that can change color. Many have the ability to make themselves darker or lighter, allowing them to move through different environments without becoming targets of predators.

A new study shows how this adaptability works in one real-world situation, where a brown lizard — the side-blotched lizard of California’s Mojave Desert — has adapted over thousands of years to living on black lava by becoming as dark as the lava.

The study by UC Berkeley postdoctoral fellow Ammon Corl shows that these lizards have the genetic variability, or plasticity, to change their coloration by altering the expression of genes that control the proportion of melanin in their skin. In this way they can, over perhaps a week, venture onto darker or lighter conditions.

Over hundreds of years, however, the color-controlling genes themselves evolved so that the lizards better matched their preferred background.

These dark-colored side-blotched lizards live only on one lava flow, the Pisgah Lava Flow in the Eastern Mojave Desert, which itself is only 20,000 years old. Yet in that time, the lizard has evolved and its genes changed to make its default color darker than its brown and tan cousins, which live on sand.

This so-called “Baldwin effect,” after the psychologist James Mark Baldwin, who presented the idea in a landmark paper published in 1896, had been untested until now.

“Baldwin predicted that plasticity allows organisms to colonize new environments, and they then develop new adaptations through natural selection,” Corl said. “Until now, however, we have lacked the genetic tools to show this is going on in a field setting.”

Corl and his colleagues, including Rasmus Nielsen of UC Berkeley and Barry Sinervo of UC Santa Cruz, published their findings in the Sept. 6 issue of the journal Current Biology. Corl earned his Ph.D. in Sinervo’s lab and is now at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Vertebrate Zoology.