Engineering professor, alums elected to the National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering has elected Berkeley engineering professor Constance Chang-Hasnain to its ranks, widely considered one of the highest professional honors in engineering. Chang-Hasnain holds an endowed chair in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences and is an expert in nano-optoelectronics.

The academy cited Chang-Hasnain’s contributions to wavelength tunable diode lasers and multi-wavelength laser arrays in its announcement (For more on her work, read this 2015 Berkeley News story on her lab’s development of a new chameleon-like material that changes color.) She is Berkeley’s 74th faculty member elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

Others with Berkeley ties who were elected to the academy include:

Diane Greene (M.S.’88 EECS), senior vice president of Google Cloud at Google Inc.

Gary May (M.S.’88, Ph.D.’91 EECS), chancellor at UC Davis

David Tse, Berkeley engineering adjunct faculty and professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University

Norman Abrahamson, Berkeley adjunct professor in civil and environmental engineering and researcher at the Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center, headquartered on campus. Abrahamson is now the chief engineering seismologist at Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

New academy members will be inducted later this year at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.