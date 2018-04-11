Gotanda’s ‘Dream of Kitamura’ redux

The UC Berkeley Department of Theater, Dance and Performances Studies is staging The Dream of Kitamura, award-winning playwright Philip Kan Gotanda’s early imagining of what theater might resemble for a young Asian American artist.

The mythic murder mystery about a family living in the shadow of a dream, featuring inspired choreography by Katie Faulkner, will be presented at the Zellerbach Playhouse April 20-29. It will be the TDPS department’s final presentation of its 2017-18 season.

“I was a young artist, I was a young Asian American artist, still inventing a theatrical sense of what that would mean for the stage,” Gotanda said about the experimental play he wrote in 1981. He drew inspiration from a real nightmare he experienced, as well as Butoh, martial arts, spaghetti westerns, The Three Stooges and Gagaku, Japanese court music.

Kitamura was first presented at San Francisco’s Asian American Theater Company and until the upcoming production, the play has been performed by exclusively Asian casts. Today, Gotanda is directing a culturally and racially diverse student cast with Korean, Native, black-South Asian, Irish, Latinx, white, Guatemalan, Filipino and Costa Rican performers.

“Although it is the same script, my approach now is different,” Gotanda says. “How I engage the world now is quite different. How I think about American theater is different, in particular as seen through the practice of teaching at the university; The Dream of Kitamura at TDPS is a new play.”