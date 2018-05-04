Haas Dean Rich Lyons wins Berkeley Citation

Berkeley Haas Dean Rich Lyons was awarded the Berkeley Citation, among the highest honors the campus bestows on its community, in a surprise announcement at the Alumni Reunion Conference.

“Rich Lyons believed business schools had both the responsibility and opportunity to instill a set of core values and a sense of purpose. The first step to realizing their mission was to create a new kind of business school culture,” said Chancellor Carol Christ, who was herself honored with the Berkeley Citation in 2002.

The dean was visibly moved by the honor, as 600+ alumni gave a standing ovation.

Haas colleagues nominated the dean with letters that paid homage to his authentic style as “a servant, leader, and a role model.” The letters cited his caring support for his direct team, active engagement with students and his rock-star musical talents.

Later in the gathering, Lyons treated the audience to an acoustic guitar and vocal version of a favorite song, Green Day’s “Time of Your Life.”