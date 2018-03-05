How to improve health care affordability in California

A new report by researchers at UC Berkeley’s Center for Labor Research and Education offers options for California policymakers interested in narrowing the coverage and affordability gaps for people struggling to afford premiums and out-of-pocket costs for health insurance.

The report by Ken Jacobs, chair of the Labor Center, and Laurel Lucia, director of its Health Care Program, suggests policy tweaks that could reduce health insurance costs and improve access to care.

Among their suggestions: