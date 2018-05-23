IGS offers guides to California’s June 5 primary election

Twenty-seven Californians are competing to replace Jerry Brown as governor in the June 5 primary, and 31 are challenging U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. For voters who may not be familiar with all of them, or most of them, UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies has posted election guides online.

The top two vote-getters in the Senate and gubernatorial races, regardless of party affiliation, will be on the general election ballot.

The election guides also provide the pros and cons of the five ballot propositions that voters will decide, Props. 68 through 72, plus endorsements and iinks to the legislative analyst’s take on them. Here’s a quick rundown of the five: