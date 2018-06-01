IGS Poll: Feinstein pulling away, challengers in close race for second

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein has pulled away from the crowded field of challengers as California’s June 5 primary approaches, according to the latest Berkeley IGS Poll. But the race for second place – and a spot facing Feinstein in November’s general election — remains close.

Polling data from the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley shows Feinstein drawing 36 percent of likely voters, up 8 percentage points since an IGS poll last month and well ahead of ahead of 31 other candidates running in the primary.

Democrat Kevin de Leon, a state senator, is in second at 11 percent, just ahead of Republicans James P. Bradley, chief financial officer, sitting in third with 7 percent, and Paul A. Taylor, a businessman, at 4 percent. Nine other Republican candidates are splitting 13 percent of likely voters, and nine additional Democrats are splitting 6 percent.

But 25 percent of likely voters remain undecided, just days before the vote.

A quarter of those polled have already cast their ballots. Of those, 37 percent went for Feinstein, and 12 percent each for de Leon and Bradley.

Feinstein is drawing support from Democrats, liberals, political moderates, women, voters 65 and over and urban like Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The IGS poll was conducted online in English and Spanish from May 22-28, and included 2,106 likely voters in the primary election. Voters were randomly sampled from the state voter rolls by Political Data, Inc., which is partnering with IGS in this year’s polling.