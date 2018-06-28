Laura Tyson named interim dean of Berkeley Haas

Economic scholar Laura D’Andrea Tyson will serve as the interim dean of the Haas School of Business, Chancellor Carol Christ announced Thursday. Tyson, who first served a dean from 1998 to 2001, will take over from Richard Lyons, who will return to teaching next month after 11 years as the school’s top administrator.

“We are so fortunate that somebody as able and uniquely qualified for this role as Professor Tyson is willing to step in and help the school during this leadership transition,” Christ said. “When Laura was dean of Berkeley Haas, she initiated many important programs that laid the foundation for the school’s financial and reputational strengths today. Haas couldn’t be in better hands.”

Tyson first joined Berkeley’s faculty in 1977 and has served as chair of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors and director of the National Economic Council under President Bill Clinton. She was also dean of the London Business School from 2002 to 2006.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve our community during the transition to the new dean,” Tyson said. “The Berkeley Haas community recognizes and appreciates the enormous contributions that Dean Lyons has made during his deanship.”

A permanent dean is expected to be named this fall.