Michael Pollan, on science, psychedelics and the human mind

“Your book is a trip!” says Deirdre English, lecturer in the Graduate School of Journalism at UC Berkeley, as she opens a conversation with Michael Pollan about his new book, How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence.

Pollan, the Knight Professor of Science and Environmental Journalism at UC Berkeley, is best known for his books on food, especially The Omnivore’s Dilemma. In his new book, he is a willing, if reluctant, participant in the emerging study of positive impact of psychedelic drugs like acid on human mental health.

He sat down with English, a former Mother Jones editor, to discuss the book for the J-School’s On Mic podcast. Listen in: