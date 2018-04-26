Newsom, Feinstein still favorites in California’s June primary races

The latest poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies shows gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, the current lieutenant governor, and incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein continue to hold substantial leads in June’s primary races. The election is expected to draw fewer than half of California’s registered voters.

The Berkeley IGS Poll shows that Newsom, a Democrat, has the support of 30 percent of likely voters, compared to 22 and 26 percent in previous polls. Newsom’s base appears to be voters along California’s coast, and voters 50 or older.

The survey also shows that support is faltering for his closest Democratic challenger, Antonio Villaraigosa.

The survey from the Jack Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research at IGS finds that Villaraigosa has slipped from second to fourth place, compared to the last Berkeley IGS Poll on the race four months ago. Villaraigosa has a 9 percent backing. Republican businessman John Cox and GOP Assemblyman Travis Allen have each vaulted ahead of Villaraigosa in the latest poll, garnering the support of 18 percent and 16 percent of likely voters, respectively.

These voter preferences reflect partisan sentiments, with Newsom the choice of 51 percent of likely Democratic voters and 85 percent of likely Republican voters favoring one of the two major GOP contenders.

Meanwhile, Feinstein maintains a strong lead to retain her Senate seat, with 28 percent support, compared to state Sen. Kevin de Leon, who has 11 percent to hold second place.

Partisanship reigns in the U.S. Senate race too, with 71 percent of Democrats reporting favorable views of the four-term Feinstein and 79 percent of Republican’s holding negative opinions of her.

This Berkeley IGS Poll was undertaken online with registered voters statewide from April 16-22. It was conducted in English and in Spanish. Of the 4,038 registered voters who responded, 1,738 were considered likely to vote in the June primary.