Poll: California voters sharply critical of Trump’s performance as president

A majority of Californians disapprove of President Trump’s performance overall, delivering their most negative ratings since he took office on how he’s handling the environment, race relations and health care, and their least negative on issues relating to jobs and the economy, North Korea and trade, according to a new Berkeley IGS Poll.

Just 31 percent of the registered voters polled online from April 16 to 22 give the president a thumbs-up on the job he’s doing in the Oval Office, while two out of three surveyed do not approve of his overall performance.

In addition, 53 percent of those asked say special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is very important to the country, up from 47 percent a year ago.

The polling shows that more than nine out of 10 registered Democrats view Trump’s job performance negatively, while eight out of 10 Republicans see it positively.

The Berkeley IGS Poll is a project of the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley.