Poll: Californians favor tighter gun controls, oppose arming educators

A record-high number of California voters support more restrictions on gun ownership compared to those who support protecting Second Amendment rights, according to a just-released Berkeley IGS Poll.

In addition, two out of three registered voters in the state endorse a national ban on assault weapons and six out of 10 oppose enabling school personnel to carry firearms into public schools.

Californians have supported stronger gun ownership controls in statewide surveys done by the Field Poll dating back to 1999. But the new IGS poll shows 64 percent now back that position, compared to a previous high of 61 percent in February 2013, according to Berkeley IGS Poll Director Mark DiCamillo. The poll of more than 4,000 registered voters was conducted online in English and Spanish April 16-22.

By comparison, the latest poll reflects 32 percent support for Second Amendment rights over tightening gun ownership rules. That compares to a record high of 39 percent support in a Field Poll conducted in April 2002.

As with many sensitive contemporary issues, the gun control and Second Amendment topics split largely along party lines.