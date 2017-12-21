Poll finds which candidates voters favor for California’s June 2018 primary

A survey of voters taken in mid-December found that Newsom, former mayor of San Francisco, has 26 percent of likely voters, and Villaraigosa has 17 percent. Support for the two Democrats is split on a regional basis, with Newsom’s backing largely among white, non-Hispanics and Northern California, while Villaraigosa’s biggest fans come from Southern California and the state’s growing Latino voter population.

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are far outdistancing other candidates in terms of voter support to become the state’s top executive, according to the latest Berkeley IGS Poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

Two other Democrat candidates, John Chiang and Delaine Eastin, have a modest 5 percent support among likely voters, while Republican candidates businessman John Cox and legislator Travis Allen each have 9 percent.

More than one in four likely voters told pollsters calling them by cell and landline that they were undecided in the governor’s race.

Of those polled, 49 percent of the likely voters said they want whomever replaces Gov. Jerry Brown to follow different policies than he did, and 44 percent prefer the next governor carries on in the same vein.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Senate race finds incumbent Dianne Feinstein leading challenger Kevin de Leon, president of the California state Senate, 41 percent to 27 percent. No prominent Republicans have yet entered the race.

In an interesting twist, nearly nine in 10 voters can offer an opinion of Feinstein, and are split almost evenly between favorable and negative assessments. Just 21 percent of likely voters have an opinion of de Leon, splitting 10 percent on the positive side and 11 percent negative.