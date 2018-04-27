Poll: Majority of Californians support immigrant sanctuary protections

A majority of California voters back a statewide law giving sanctuary to undocumented immigrants and limiting cooperation with federal immigration officers trying to deport them, but that 56 percent support is countered by a 41 percent opposition, with both sides professing strong feelings about their positions, according to the latest Berkeley IGS Poll.

“While about three in four Democrats and liberals oppose any effort by their local officials to attempt to opt out of the statewide law, similar large majorities of Republicans and conservatives would support these efforts,” says a news release issued today by the poll, which is directed by Mark DiCamillo at the Jack Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research.

The most support for the law is found in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Not surprisingly, there is strong opposition in Orange County and the Central Valley, known for their strong conservative bases.

Also, seven in ten Latino and African American voters favor the law, as do seven in ten voters under the age of 40. White, non-Hispanic voters are evenly divided, but some 62 percent of women voters favor the immigrant protections while only 49 percent of men endorse it.

The poll results were collected in a survey of 4,038 registered voters selected in a random sample online the week of April 16-22.