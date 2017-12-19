Poll shows chilly, partisan reception to Republican tax plan by California voters

As Congress began voting on a Republican tax plan, a new poll released today shows that Californians — like most Americans — view the $1.5 trillion financial overhaul that gives big corporations a permanent 40 percent tax cut as more of a lump of coal than a gift.

The latest survey from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, conducted in 1,000 interviews by telephone in English and Spanish the week of Dec. 7-16, found 51 percent oppose the legislation likely to be approved today and signed into law by President Trump before Christmas. Some 30 percent of those asked support it.

Meanwhile, a CNN national poll produced similar results, with 55 percent opposing the plan and 33 percent backing it.

The Berkeley IGS Poll found that in California, Democrats oppose the tax plan by more than four to one, while Republican support for it comes in at three to one.

Overall, women in the Golden State are against the tax plan by a wider measure than men, voters in California’s coastal communities oppose it by almost two to one, and inland area voters break down as 41 percent opposed and 36 percent in favor.

Among Democrats surveyed, 52 percent expect the legislation will hurt them while 38 percent of Republicans questioned feel they will be better off.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, says voters will come around to support the package once they see more money in their paychecks and more jobs being produced.

Democrats, on the other hand, are looking to capitalize on the anti-tax bill sentiment in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Berkeley IGS Poll shows that Californians disapprove of the job Congress is doing overall, by a whopping 76 to 15 percent margin.