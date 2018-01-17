Public health dean to step down

After five years at the head of UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, Stefano Bertozzi will step down from his position as dean on July 1, 2018.

“It was an honor and a privilege to join Berkeley’s public health community as dean in 2013,” Bertozzi said. “I have been deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the school and the campus. I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of this group of scholars who are changing the world and to celebrating the school’s 75th anniversary with our faculty, staff, students, alumni and other supporters.”

Bertozzi’s led the school’s growth in educational opportunities and collaborative initiatives that will increase their ability to respond to complex public health challenges in California and around the world. He helped the school build several new cross-unit, cross-campus and international collaborations during his term, including online programs in hospital management and regulatory science as part of the UC–Mexico initiative, the UC Berkeley/UCSF Data Science Fellowship and a global health track for the school’s online MPH program.

He helped the school develop the Fung Fellowship for Wellness and Technology with the College of Engineering and collaborated with six other schools on campus as part of the Berkeley Food Institute. During his tenure, the School of Public Health also launched the Center for Targeted Machine Learning and Causal Inference, where scientists will develop methods for analyzing large health datasets.

Bertozzi will remain as a faculty member in the Division of Health Policy and Management.