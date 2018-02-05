Time to think about summer camps for kids

Spring weather in early February is a good reminder that summer is coming — and registration is open for the many summer camps that UC Berkeley offers.

There’s something for everyone at Berkeley, from computer nerds to science whizzes to nature lovers to sports fanatics — and camps for kids who are all those things at once.

Every year at this time, we publish the full list of camps, with links for all the relevant information, including registration forms and contact info.

Some camps fill up fast, so take a look.

Below, find a slideshow of images from the popular Academic Talent Development Program. A photo from the UC Botanical Garden Green Stuff Day Camp is posted above.

