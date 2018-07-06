UC launches Million Light Bulb Challenge community buy program

If the high cost of good LED light bulbs — or the confusing array of options in the market — are standing in the way of your office switching to the low-energy choice, the University of California has a solution: the new Million Light Bulb Challenge community buy program.

Launched this week with support from the university’s Carbon Neutrality Initiative, the program allows all UC students, staff, faculty and alumni to purchase light bulbs at nearly half the price of online competitors.

“High-quality LED light sources help reduce our carbon footprint, reduce our energy use, and save money,” said UC President Janet Napolitano. “We are excited to launch this challenge and swap out at least a million inefficient light sources.”

Inspired by research conducted by the California Lighting Technology Center at UC Davis, the UC Office of the President spearheaded the program to procure high-quality, energy-efficient light sources as part of UC’s goal of reaching operational carbon neutrality by 2025. UC is collaborating with the California Community College system, the California State University system and the California Department of General Services in this large-scale effort. The collaborative is working with employees at all campus buildings and is providing a new community-buy program.

To take the guesswork out of which bulbs to buy — color, brightness, dimming ability and longevity can vary widely — UC used specific performance criteria to evaluate and select high-quality light bulbs that will go into UC facilities and be available to the UC community for purchase.

Bulbs can be bought here on the Million Light Bulb Challenge website.