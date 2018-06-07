When it comes to women in business, Cal clobbers Stanford

Whose women alums are rocking it in the Bay Area business world? UC Berkeley’s, according to a new list of Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business 2018.

Featured on the list from the San Francisco Business Times are 28 women with degrees from Berkeley. Fourteen on the list are Stanford alumnae. Among them are three who hold degrees from both.

For reasons unknown to Berkeley News, the Business Times posted its slideshow of the Stanford grads above its Berkeley slideshow. But be not confused: The numbers tell the real story. Click the link below to see for yourselves.