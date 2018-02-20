TV news highlights: Fall 2017

UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center is training students to become digital investigators; PHD student Duncan Haldane demonstrates SALTO, the leaping robot; Professor Jennifer Doudna discusses the impact of her revolutionary discovery that accelerated gene-editing; Solomon Hsiang describes the inequality of the effects of climate change; NASA and Cal teamed up to run a crowd-sourcing project to search the universe for new planets.
- PBS Newshour “Human Rights Investigations,” Alexa Koenig and Youstina Youssef
- Discovery Channel “SALTO,” Duncan Haldane
- NBC News “CRISPR,” Jennifer Doudna
- PBS Newshour “Effects of Climate Change,” Solomon Hsiang
- KPIX “Planet 9,” Aaron Meisner
- KQED “My Love Affair with the Brain,” Marian Diamond
- ABC7 “Deportation of Veterans,” Joe Bush