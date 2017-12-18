A momentous day for Berkeley graduates and their chancellor

Marla Stuart: “I feel like I am a better person after coming to Berkeley.”
Yeabsra Habtegebriel: “I got more confident.”
Your commencement: The best of social media
Alumna Angela Glover Blackwell: “The opportunity to serve is such a gift … do it always.”
Missed it? Watch the top moments of winter commencement
Carol Christ to graduates: “May Berkeley always be a special place in your mind, your imagination, and your heart. Fiat lux and Go Bears!”
Meet the student speaker, history graduate Austin Weinstein
Jayden Raye Lapin-Tatman: “I met a ton of empowered women that shaped who I am.”
Sam Mohammad: “There are so many different kinds of people at Berkeley… That’s what I loved most.”
Elizabeth Reali: I found professors eager to talk with me about literature, life, good and evil — anything.
Lavanya Harinarayan: “I had the opportunity to really get out of my comfort zone.”
Gabby Lund: “My most meaningful moment here was finding a sense of belonging.”
Cherie Xiao: “Time really flew faster for me than it did for others.”
