A momentous day for Berkeley graduates and their chancellor Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) 'Marla Stuart: “I feel like I am a better person after coming to Berkeley.”'See the photos: Chancellor Christ sworn in as 600 graduate during winter ceremony'Yeabsra Habtegebriel: “I got more confident.”'Your commencement: The best of social media'Alumna Angela Glover Blackwell: “The opportunity to serve is such a gift … do it always.”'Missed it? Watch the top moments of winter commencement'''Carol Christ to graduates: “May Berkeley always be a special place in your mind, your imagination, and your heart. Fiat lux and Go Bears!”''Meet the student speaker, history graduate Austin Weinstein''Jayden Raye Lapin-Tatman: “I met a ton of empowered women that shaped who I am.”'Sam Mohammad: “There are so many different kinds of people at Berkeley… That’s what I loved most.”'''Elizabeth Reali: I found professors eager to talk with me about literature, life, good and evil — anything.'''Lavanya Harinarayan: “I had the opportunity to really get out of my comfort zone.”''Gabby Lund: “My most meaningful moment here was finding a sense of belonging.”'Cherie Xiao: “Time really flew faster for me than it did for others.”'''