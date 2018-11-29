Outstanding staff honored today: watch the livestream

Outstanding UC Berkeley staffers — 11 individuals and nine teams — were being honored in ceremonies today.

“When people think of Berkeley’s mission of teaching, research, and public service, their minds often instinctively turn only to professors and students in lecture halls and labs. Yet the efforts of thousands of dedicated, passionate, and enterprising campus staff play an equally important role in helping us achieve our goals,” said Chancellor Carol Christ in announcing the 2018 Chancellor’s Outstanding Staff Award (COSA) recipients.

The list of recipients can be viewed here.

The ceremony, from 2 to 4 p.m., is being livestreamed here.