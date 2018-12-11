Wednesday: A conversation with top campus leaders

The semester’s final edition of Campus Conversations will feature UC Berkeley’s senior-most executives, Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos.

The event takes place tomorrow, December 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union’s West Pauley Ballroom.

Chancellor Christ and EVCP Alivisatos have served in their roles for nearly a year and a half, and the campus has taken on many challenges and undergone many changes in that time. On Wednesday, the two leaders will reflect on their work thus far and discuss plans for Berkeley’s future, offering updates on the state of the budget, the strategic planning process, the newly created Division of Data Science and Information, the recently announced Undergraduate Student Diversity Project and more. They’ll also take questions from the audience.

Treats and light refreshments will be offered. A Cal ID is needed for entry.

After the winter holiday, Campus Conversations will resume next semester with a new line-up of Berkeley leaders.