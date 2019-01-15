Meet our new faculty: Albert Ruhi, environmental science

Name: Albert Ruhi

Department: Environmental science, policy and management

Degrees: B.Sc., biology, University of Girona (Spain), 2006; Ph.D., ecology, University of Girona, 2012

Research interests: How freshwater biodiversity is responding to global change, focusing on the effects of hydrologic alteration and drought

Other interests: Hiking, birdwatching and looking for small aquatic animals in streams and vernal pools

