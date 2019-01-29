A new look for the Wisdom Cafe, where staffers connect

The Wisdom Cafe is like your favorite campus coffee spot, without the coffee. It’s an online gathering place where UC Berkeley staff can meet, connect with each other around shared interests and find advice about advancing their campus careers.

The site, launched in 2015, recently underwent an update to make it more streamlined and easier to navigate. And now, it’s being updated every day via Twitter.

Every other week, a staffer is featured, sharing their career journey and tips for success, says Shirley Giraldo, social and informal learning lead in Berkeley’s Office of Human Resources. Links connect staffers to various Google groups, like the Berkeley facilitators’ network, one of the most popular. The largest is the Cal assessment network, with more than 900 members, according to Giraldo. There’s also a monthly newsletter.

“It’s a place that enables staff to grow your community and learn from one another,” says Giraldo, who threw a launch party for the new Wisdom Cafe site recently at the Bear’s Lair. The hope, she says, is to encourage more staff to take part in social learning.

Visit the Wisdom Cafe.