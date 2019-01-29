Meet our new faculty: Emily Cooper, optometry

Name: Emily Cooper

Department: Optometry

Degrees: B.A., psychology and English, University of Chicago, 2007; Ph.D., neuroscience, UC Berkeley, 2012

Research interests: My lab’s research examines the mechanisms and phenomenology of human visual perception, with a particular emphasis on perception of three-dimensional space. The long-term goal of my research is to understand how 3D vision functions in the natural environment, and to apply these scientific insights to make perceptually meaningful improvements to the design of visual displays.

