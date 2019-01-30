Professor Tina Sacks on maintaining social welfare programs in the Trump era

Read the transcript.

What are some of the current challenges to maintaining social welfare programs for the nation’s most vulnerable people in the Trump era?

Tina Sacks, an assistant professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Social Welfare, gave a lecture on this topic on Jan. 30, 2019, as part of a series of talks sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI).

Sacks’s fields of interest include racial disparities in health, social determinants of health, race, class and gender and poverty and inequality. Prior to joining Berkeley Social Welfare, Sacks spent nearly a decade in federal service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has also served as legislative director at the Baltimore City Health Department as well as executive director of the Illinois Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

