Meet our new faculty: Hannah Stuart, mechanical engineering

Name: Hannah Stuart

Department: Mechanical engineering

Degrees: B.S., mechanical engineering, George Washington University, 2011; M.S., Ph.D., mechanical engineering, Stanford, 2013, 2018

Research interests: I’m interested in improving robot dexterity through building end-effectors with embodied intelligence and robustness, especially for challenging environments. This includes the design of novel grippers and hands; touch perception for autonomous or teleoperated interventions; and bioinspired manipulation strategies. This vision includes the advancement of relevant design analysis tools and the validation of concepts by applying technologies in the field.

Fun fact: I’ve experienced microgravity on a NASA ‘vomit comet’ flight.

Each week, Berkeley News is highlighting faculty who are new to campus this fall. Read more here.