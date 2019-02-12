Meet our new faculty: Matthew DeJong, engineering

Name: Matthew DeJong

Discipline: Engineering

Degrees: B.S., civil engineering, University of California, Davis, 2001; M.S., civil engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2005; Ph.D., building technology: structures, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2009

Research interests: My research is primarily on earthquake engineering and monitoring and modeling of civil infrastructure. Within these fields, I have a particular interest in soil-structure interaction, aging infrastructure and rocking structures.

Other interests: Cycling, soccer and visiting historic buildings and bridges