Nonstop student, staff and faculty performances light up Zellerbach

It was a nonstop stream of student, staff and faculty performances on Friday, Feb. 8, during “Caleidoscope,” a new series of short performances that showcase the diverse talents of the Berkeley community.

The vignettes ran between two and four minutes and took place in Zellerbach Hall without breaks, creating a seamless production. The event was organized by Cal Performances and Student Musical Activities.

“There are so many talented people here at Cal that I thought it would be great fun to bring everyone together in a rapid-fire collage-like showcase, taking full advantage of every available space in Zellerbach Hall,” said Matthew Sadowski, the director of bands for UC Berkeley.

Events included the Berkeley Nu Jazz Collective, UC Berkeley Wind Ensemble, Professor Candace Johnson and staffer Takiyah Franklin, as well as Caña, The Intermission Orchestra, UC Alumni Chamber Chorus and DeCadence A Cappella.