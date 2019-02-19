Name: Tracy Becker
Discipline: Civil and environmental engineering
Degrees: B.S., structural engineering, UC San Diego, 2006; M.S., Ph.D., civil and environmental engineering, UC Berkeley, 2007, 2011
Research interests: I am a structural engineer with interest in designing for extreme events such as earthquakes. I focus on high-performance structural systems, basically going beyond traditional building systems and materials, and their ability to minimize impacts of disasters on our built environment.
Other interests: Traveling, hiking, eating, trying new activities
Meet our new faculty: Tracy Becker, engineering
