Meet our new faculty: Tracy Becker, engineering

Name: Tracy Becker

Discipline: Civil and environmental engineering

Degrees: B.S., structural engineering, UC San Diego, 2006; M.S., Ph.D., civil and environmental engineering, UC Berkeley, 2007, 2011

Research interests: I am a structural engineer with interest in designing for extreme events such as earthquakes. I focus on high-performance structural systems, basically going beyond traditional building systems and materials, and their ability to minimize impacts of disasters on our built environment.

Other interests: Traveling, hiking, eating, trying new activities