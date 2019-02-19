Meet our new faculty: William Tuten, optometry

Name: William Tuten

Discipline: Optometry

Degrees: B.A., Miami University, 2005; O.D., Ohio State University, 2009; Ph.D., UC Berkeley, 2014

Research interests: My research combines adaptive optics retinal imaging and visual psychophysics to examine the neural processing that allows humans to perceive fine spatial detail and a rich palette of colors. The tools we use to tackle these questions are also translated to the clinic, where we seek to better understand the structural and functional consequences of degenerative diseases of the retina.