Meet our new faculty: Zakaria Al Balushi, materials science and engineering

Name: Zakaria Al Balushi

Discipline: Materials science and engineering

Degrees: B.S., M.S., engineering science, Pennsylvania State University, 2011, 2012; Ph.D., materials science and engineering, Pennsylvania State University, 2017

Research interests: Our research concerns the creation of novel synthesis and integration schemes for emerging electronic and photonic low-dimensional materials, and the development of new instrumentation that will ultimately aid in the discovery of new materials for optoelectronics and viable quantum technologies.