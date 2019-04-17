Berkeley Talks: Professor Rucker Johnson on why school integration works

Read the transcript.

Subscribe to Berkeley Talks, a podcast featuring lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley.

Brown v. Board of Education was hailed as a landmark decision for civil rights. But decades later, many consider school integration a failure. UC Berkeley professor Rucker C. Johnson’s new book Children of the Dream: Why School Integration Works shows the exact opposite is true. The book looks at decades of studies to show that students of all races who attended integrated schools fared better than those who did not. In this interview with Goldman School of Public Policy Dean Henry E. Brady, which took place on Jan. 9, 2019, Johnson explains how he and his team analyzed the impact of not just integration, but school funding policies and the Head Start program.

This lecture was recorded by UCTV, the UC Public Policy Channel. Watch the video below.

The Goldman School of Public Policy, with the Berkeley Institute for the Future of Young Americans, also produces a podcast, “Talk Policy To Me.”

See all Berkeley Talks on Berkeley News.