Campanile falcon chick naming contest comes to an end

True, the two peregrine falcon chicks on the Campanile have names. Somehow they’re just a little hard to remember, and they don’t really roll off the tongue: 2206-82959 and 2206-82960.

That’s why the Cal Falcons Facebook fan page has launched a contest to rename the two chicks, hatched to mom Annie and dad Grinnell in April. The hope is that the chicks’ social media fans can find something more familiar than the numbers printed on their official identification bands.

Suggestions so far include “Morgan” and “Maybeck,” in recognition of famous Berkeley architects Julia Morgan and Bernard Maybeck, and “Fluffy” and “Peeppeep.” The first round of voting closes this week on Wednesday.

Enter your vote on the Cal Falcons Facebook page and learn more about the falcon family here.