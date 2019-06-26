Skateboarding, gymnastics and empty libraries: Berkeley in the summer

Sun. Or fog, depending on the day. Freedom. Frisbee. Empty library stacks. Campus tours of hopeful, soon-to-be Berkeleyans. The sounds of children learning new skills, from skateboarding to gymnastics. The ever-continuing hum of research projects and classroom discussions. This is Berkeley in the summer.
We sent our team of photographers out to document the surprisingly vibrant summer life on campus.
Students hang out in the sun on Memorial Glade, a popular gathering spot in sunny weather. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)
Research and study continues, but summer is also a chance for local children to learn new skills at the various campus-sponsored summer camps. n(UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
The summer camps are a good way for young boys and girls to get to know the campus. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
Summer schedules also give faculty, staff and graduate students some respite from the academic grind. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)
So it probably isn’t a surprise that the library is virtually empty during the summer months. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
The summer campus also give Cal’s student athletes a chance to refine their teaching. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
And the young students appreciate the instruction. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
But summer is also a time for leisure, or at least catching up on some reading under a tree. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)
And the campus is always open to visitors. Here, a Campus Ambassador leads a tour group through the Haas School of Business. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
An open Sproul Plaza leaves plenty of room for alternate forms of transportation. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)
Normally these fields are filled with college-age athletes. Come summer, it is a younger crowd. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)
The books in the main stacks sit ready and waiting for the return of students. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)