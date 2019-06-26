Campus & community, Campus news

Skateboarding, gymnastics and empty libraries: Berkeley in the summer

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Sun. Or fog, depending on the day. Freedom. Frisbee. Empty library stacks. Campus tours of hopeful, soon-to-be Berkeleyans. The sounds of children learning new skills, from skateboarding to gymnastics. The ever-continuing hum of research projects and classroom discussions. This is Berkeley in the summer.

We sent our team of photographers out to document the surprisingly vibrant summer life on campus.

students read on a blanket in the sun

Students hang out in the sun on Memorial Glade, a popular gathering spot in sunny weather. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)

kids skateboard

Research and study continues, but summer is also a chance for local children to learn new skills at the various campus-sponsored summer camps. n(UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

students play soccer

The summer camps are a good way for young boys and girls to get to know the campus. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

a person runs up stairs

Summer schedules also give faculty, staff and graduate students some respite from the academic grind. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)

an empty library

So it probably isn’t a surprise that the library is virtually empty during the summer months. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

a young woman practices gymnastics on a balance beam

The summer campus also give Cal’s student athletes a chance to refine their teaching. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

a student on the balance beam

And the young students appreciate the instruction. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

a student in a hammock

But summer is also a time for leisure, or at least catching up on some reading under a tree. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)

a group walks through campus

And the campus is always open to visitors. Here, a Campus Ambassador leads a tour group through the Haas School of Business. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

a man on a unicycle

An open Sproul Plaza leaves plenty of room for alternate forms of transportation. (UC Berkeley photo by Elena Zhukova)

students play soccer

Normally these fields are filled with college-age athletes. Come summer, it is a younger crowd. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

an empty library

The books in the main stacks sit ready and waiting for the return of students. (UC Berkeley photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)