Berkeley Talks: Virgie Tovar on ending fat phobia

Writer, speaker and activist Virgie Tovar speaks with Savala Trepczynski, director of Berkeley Law’s Thelton E. Henderson Center for Social Justice, about the process of divesting from diet and body image culture and investing in rehumanization, community building and a new vision for our lives.

“I do experience fat phobia in an interpersonal and social sense,” Tovar tells Trepczynski. “Meaning that I’ve had the lifelong effects of, you know, constantly having my body policed by others. Every time I leave my house, I’m deeply aware that someone might say something to me that’s really dehumanizing and stultifying. Because we’re just in that environment where people feel the right to police and speak out violently against fat women, in particular.”

This interview was recorded for a 2017 summer podcast series, Be the Change, produced by the Berkeley Advanced Media Institute.

