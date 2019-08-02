Chancellor’s staff award deadline extended

Jo Mackness, the interim assistant vice chancellor for human resources, issued the following message on Friday, August 2, 2019:

Dear Colleagues,

I’d like to remind you to submit your nominations for individual staff members and/or teams of staff for the 2019 Chancellor’s Outstanding Staff Awards (COSA), one of the highest awards for our staff here at UC Berkeley.

This award recognizes staff who have demonstrated exceptional initiative in at least two of the following areas:

fostering an equitable and inclusive community;

cultivating innovation, adaptation, and efficiency;

enhancing Berkeley’s mission and reputation;

strengthening Berkeley’s sustainability goals; and

engaging in and promoting mentorship.

I highly encourage managers and supervisors to leverage this important opportunity to recognize the outstanding efforts of our staff. You can review the guidelines, frequently asked questions and the nomination forms on the COSA website. If you’d like more information about the awards, please email cosa@lists.berkeley.edu.

To nominate an individual or team, please complete the online nomination form linked from the COSA website. The nomination deadline has been extended to Friday, August 9 at 5pm.

Any member of our campus community, including staff, faculty, and students, may submit nominations for staff who’ve been employed at the University for at least a year. Individuals with academic or executive tier titles are not eligible. Past nominees and recipients have come from all campus divisions and represent many different levels and classifications.

Please don’t miss out on this important opportunity to recognize and honor the outstanding, hardworking staff who help make Berkeley the exceptional place that it is.

Warmly,

Jo

Jo Mackness, Interim AVC-HR