Name: Manisha Padi

Discipline: Law

Degrees: B.S., Economics and B.S., Mathematics, M.I.T, 2010; Ph.D., economics, M.I.T. 2017; J.D., Yale, 2017

Research interests: I’m interested in how legal interventions in individuals’ granular credit decisions, mortgage debt and retirement investments have an aggregate impact on consumer welfare, financial institutions and the economy as a whole.

Fun fact: I just bought an electric bike!