Name: Dipti Nayak

Discipline: Molecular and cell biology

Degrees: M.S., Environmental engineering, Stanford, 2009; Ph.D., Evolutionary biology, Harvard, 2014

Research interests: We study a group of enigmatic organisms called methanogenic archaea that play a crucial role in issues ranging from climate change, clean drinking water, renewable energy to human health.

Fun fact: My husband, Aditya Parameswaran, is also starting as faculty at Berkeley this year. We’re excited to start at the same time!