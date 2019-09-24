Chancellor Christ to Berkeley: Ask me anything!

Wednesday at 4 p.m., Chancellor Carol Christ will host a discussion forum on Reddit to conduct an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) interview with the Berkeley community.

Christ will take questions on any topic — from her priorities as Berkeley’s leader, to concerns about the campus, to her own personal journey to the chancellorship.

Anyone will be able to view the interview on the Reddit site, but users will need to create a free account to pose a question and vote on others’ submissions. Questions can be submitted starting today and during the session itself.

