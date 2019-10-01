Ask Me Anything — Chancellor Carol Christ answers questions on Reddit

Chancellor Carol Christ took questions on everything from campus housing, seismic remediation and enrollment size to her favorite Berkeley eatery (it’s Fat Apples!) and the recent caterpillar infestation when she sat down last week for an Ask Me Anything on Reddit.

Here are a few AMA highlights:

Question from cuzziewuzzie: Can more work be done to improve student safety? Many students live off campus, and there has been an alarming increase increase in Nixle alerts of robberies in areas a few blocks from campus.

Chancellor Christ: To an extent, our campus’s location means that we can’t entirely separate the campus from the city. We’re an open campus in an urban neighborhood.

Still, student safety is a top priority and we do have services designed to keep you informed and safe. One major new development is that we are doubling the number of CSOs (community service officers). I also encourage you to sign up for Nixle alerts if you have not, to use night safety services and to follow UCPD’s general guidelines — walk in groups at night, keep electronics out of sight.

Question from mrchu39: Can we get an update on the progress of the renovations making campus buildings more earthquake-proof?

Chancellor Christ: Thank you for asking this. There is simply nothing more important than ensuring the basic safety of our campus community and guests. The initial round of seismic assessments looked at just over 100 of our more than 600 buildings and found that 62 of them are likely to need retrofitting or replacement. The remaining buildings are now being examined and that work will be completed in June 2020. Once the initial assessments are done, the next phase of the project will determine the exact remedies needed to strengthen or replace deficient buildings. We do already know that Evans Hall, used by several thousand students and others every day, will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $340 million.

I want to emphasize that UC Berkeley has, over the years, spent more than $1 billion to address seismic deficiencies, and work continues to this day across the campus. (The work being done on Giannini, for example, is a seismic remediation project.) Remediating seismic deficiencies is a process of continuous improvement driven by advancements in technology and scientific understanding. We are committed to keeping our campus as seismically safe as possible.

Question from Jason_is_A_N00b: Hi Chancellor Christ, what are some things about you think UC Berkeley does exceptionally well, and what are some areas that you believe the school is lagging behind in?