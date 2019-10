Name: Andreja Novakovic

Discipline: Philosophy

Degrees: B.A., Philosophy and German, Bryn Mawr College, 2004; Ph.D., Philosophy, Columbia University, 2012

Research interests: I work in 19th and 20th century continental philosophy, with a primary interest in Hegel. Right now I am thinking about Hegel’s concept of experience and its social relevance, especially to topics in feminist philosophy.