Classes canceled Friday; faculty and staff should stay away from campus

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, and Alicia Johnson, director of Berkeley’s Office of Emergency Management, issued the following message Thursday evening regarding the ongoing campus power outage:

Unfortunately, all classes are canceled for Friday. Unless instructed by your supervisor, faculty and staff should continue to stay away from the main campus until further notice. Buildings on the main campus will remain locked.

More information and resources for students, staff and faculty are available at the bottom of this page.

Staff who work in buildings that don’t rely on the main campus power source, including Golden Bear, 4th Street and Telegraph, should report to work in those buildings. If you are unsure if your building relies on the main campus power source, please contact your supervisor. Supervisors should be flexible with staff who are still without power at home or may have issues with childcare.

Depending on the restoration of power on Friday, campus may be open for research activities and special events that evening. We will share information Friday afternoon about the status of restoring full power.

The campus does hold a limited number of classes on Saturdays, and we expect those classes to resume.

Please note that this is predicated upon PG&E restoring power from three disparate substation locations (different from the city of Berkeley) and the campus completing the lengthy process of reconnecting to PG&E power. This process involves multiple steps and many buildings, and it is critical that it be done carefully so that the cogeneration plant continues to operate effectively throughout the transition process.

We are extremely grateful to the staff members and student workers from many critical functional areas who have worked around the clock throughout this crisis to manage this complicated and dynamic situation.

A final reminder that even if you have power at home, it does not mean we will have power restored on campus.

Please continue to monitor email and texts for WarnMe messages and follow Berkeley News and the UC Berkeley Twitter account for updates.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience.

Additional information: