Meet our new faculty: Jan Engelmann, psychology 

Name: Jan Engelmann

Discipline: Psychology

Degrees: Ph.D., Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, 2014

Research interests: We are trying to find out in which ways human cognition is different from — and similar to — the cognition of other animals. To do so, we compare human children from a variety of different cultures to other great apes, mostly chimpanzees.

Fun fact: Part of what I love most about my job is that for a couple of months each year, I get to live with chimpanzees in East Africa.