Meet our new faculty: Isaac L. Bleaman, linguistics

Name: Isaac L. Bleaman

Discipline: Linguistics

Degrees: B.A., Linguistics & comparative literature, Stanford, 2012; M.St., Yiddish Studies, Oxford, 2013; M.A. Linguistics, NYU, 2016; Ph.D., Linguistics, NYU, 2018

Research interests: Sociolinguistics, a subfield of linguistics that explores how individuals and communities vary in their use of language and ultimately how languages change over time. I am especially interested in Yiddish and other Jewish language varieties.

Fun fact: I spent the first year after my Ph.D. working as a language engineer for Amazon Alexa in the Boston area.