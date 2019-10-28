UC Berkeley returning to normal operations on Tuesday

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, and Alicia Johnson, director of emergency management, issued the following message on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

We are writing to let you know the latest status regarding our power supply and impact on campus operations.

PG&E has restored power to campus and our facilities staff is in the process of converting from our cogeneration plant back to shared power with PG&E. This is expected to take several hours, so classes and campus operations will remain suspended for the duration of Monday evening. People should continue to avoid the campus until Tuesday morning. Building access will be restricted until regular business hours on Tuesday.

Classes will meet as scheduled and full campus operations will resume on Tuesday. Campus academic leadership will send a message shortly to the campus community about extensive efforts that have been put in place today around instructional resilience and how to engage in helping to preserve our academic mission.

Campus leaders will continue to monitor the situation — which remains very fluid — and will keep our community informed.