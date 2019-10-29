Meet our new faculty: Barna Saha, engineering

Name: Barna Saha

Discipline: Engineering

Degrees: Ph.D., University of Maryland College Park, 2011

Research interests: My goal is to make algorithms run fast, possibly allowing a trade-off between quality and run-time, and to understand when a speed-up is not possible. My area of research goes by the name of “fine-grained algorithm design and complexity.”

Fun fact: I co-founded an organization called Theoretical Computer Science Women to increase female participation in the theoretical computer science community. I come from a small town in India. For most of my career I did not know what opportunities and options existed for me. I would like to change that, and that is my current passion.